WHITE HOUSE, TENN. (WSMV) - According to Smokey Barn News a two-vehicle crash just outside of White House resulted in two people being sent to the hospital on Saturday afternoon.
Just before 3:30 pm, the White House Community Volunteer Fire Department, Sumner County EMS, Sumner County Sheriff and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were dispatched to the scene.
After the head-on collision, both cars spun out of the roadway. Once firefighters arrived, one of the vehicles was engulfed in flames. No occupants sustained any burns from this.
Both victims in this crash were taken to local hospitals by ambulance, one being in serious condition and the other in stable condition.
THP is continuing to investigate the accident to determine the cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.