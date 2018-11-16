CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department reported that a head-on collision sent two drivers to the hospital this morning.
The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on 101st Parkway near Trenton Road.
Police say both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles.
101st Parkway westbound is currently blocked.
The drivers of both vehicles have been taken to hospitals.
Their condition is unknown.
