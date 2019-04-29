HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - A Hermitage gun store has been broken into again, this is the same shop that was targeted in a break-in two weeks ago on April 17.
Huck Defense is located at 4706 Old Hickory Blvd. The call came in around 4:54 a.m. The owner of the store told News4 that surveillance video showed the suspects bashing in a window, running in and realizing there was nothing to take, and quickly running out. Nothing was stolen.
Video obtained by News4 from the previous incident shows suspects used a hammer to get inside the store, using a hammer to break a display case. The suspects grabbed several guns and were in and out in about 30 seconds.
Just minutes after Hucks Defense was broken into, police said Music City Pawn, a shop a few miles away was broken into. Police aren't sure if the suspects got away with anything, they came in through the roof and ran out the back of the store.
No word yet on whether the two burglaries are related.
