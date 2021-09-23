HENDERSONVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Two men were arrested this week after police discovered several marijuana plants being grown in a residence in Hendersonville.
After receiving a tip that two missing juveniles may be in a home, Hendersonville Police made their to 300 Cherokee Drive.
When they arrived on the property, they could smell a strong stench of marijuana and obtained a search warrant for the property.
When officers were able to enter the residence, they found nine marijuana plants, cash, guns and paraphernalia.
The missing juveniles were not in the home.
Mark Hoover, 48, and James Flores, 50, were both charged with Manufacture, Delivery, or Selling a Schedule VI Drug.
Additionally, Flores was also charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.
