NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Two buddies that split the cost of a few lottery tickets will now be splitting up a few million dollars.
Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson were just riding to work together on Friday, October 1, when they pulled into the QuikTrip off Sparta Pike in Lebanon. A gas station pitstop that would change their lives forever.
After some discussion on which tickets to buy, Close and Thompson decided to purchase two Jumbo Bucks Titanium instant tickets before continuing to work.
Close said the first ticket was a loser, but while examining the second, “I saw those black bold numbers and just started jumping.” Thompson said he thought his buddy was going to “jump through the roof of the van.”
The two said they plan to save some of the money, invest a good portion of it, and also build a home.
