NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were found shot in the leg near the Cracker Barrel and Lotus Inn and Suites on Percy Priest Drive early Wednesday morning.
According to Metro Police investigators on scene, police arrived to find a Cracker Barrel employee that had shown up for work and was shot in the leg. Another male victim was found behind the Lotus Inn and Suites also shot in the leg. The male victim told investigators that he was caught in the crossfire between two parties.
Police have blocked off both parking lots to determine where the shooting took place and to look for any evidence of a shootout. At this time, the only thing found was a backpack left in the parking lot of the Cracker Barrel.
Both victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be okay.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
