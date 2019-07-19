Police lights
LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Police believe drugs are a factor in the death of two people found at an apartment building in Lebanon. 

They say officers responded to the Rollingwood Apartments on Rollingwood Drive Thursday night. That's when the two deceased and one unconscious person were located. 

The unconscious individual was taken to an area hospital and then transported to a Metro facility. The two deceased have not yet been identified.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. 

