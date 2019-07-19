LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Police believe drugs are a factor in the death of two people found at an apartment building in Lebanon.
They say officers responded to the Rollingwood Apartments on Rollingwood Drive Thursday night. That's when the two deceased and one unconscious person were located.
The unconscious individual was taken to an area hospital and then transported to a Metro facility. The two deceased have not yet been identified.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.