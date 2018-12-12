HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Police arrested two people in connection to an armed robbery of a Mapco Tuesday night.
Metro Police have charged 17-year-old Kedontez Woodland-Murray in juvenile court with aggravated robbery, unlawful gun possession and car theft. They also charged 22-year-old Jerry Woodland with aggravated robbery, evading arrest, and vehicle theft. Woodland is being held in lieu of $75,000 bond.
Police say the gas station on 5400 Old Hickory Blvd. was robbed at gunpoint by three black men around 11:10 p.m., at least one of them had a gun.
The store clerk says that the suspects came into the store and stole an unknown amount of cash and cigars while one of the suspects was pointing a pistol at them. Investigators said they demanded the clerk to open the cash registers before forcing him to the floor.
Police say the robbers then drove off in a silver Toyota Corolla. Moments later, a juvenile crime task force officer observed the Toyota traveling on the wrong side of Old Hickory Blvd. Hermitage Police say they confirmed that the sedan had been stolen and began pursuing it.
Investigators caught up with the car on I-40 west near Briley Parkway and attempted to stop it. The driver, Woodland, refused to stop and traveled to the Bellevue area.
As Woodland exited the interstate at Highway 70, he crashed the Toyota into a guardrail. Woodland-Murray and two other unidentified individuals then bailed form the car.
Woodland was trapped in the car and used a .40 caliber pistol to shoot his way through the windshield in an attempt to escape. He was extricated from the car and taken to the hospital for treatment for a broken leg.
An MNPD canine unit tracked Woodland-Murray to the 2400 block of Bellevue Manor where he was arrested. The other two individuals managed to get away.
The Toyota was stolen Monday morning from outside an Airbnb home on Cheyenne Blvd. The Indiana owner of the car reported that he stepped outside around 10 a.m. Monday to warm up the car and went back in. A few minutes later he saw the car was no longer there.
Police found guns and money inside the silver sedan. The investigation is still ongoing.
