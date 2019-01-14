MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Two men are facing charges of aggravated robbery and possession of a weapon on school grounds after an armed robbery on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University.
According to MTSU Police, Nigel T. Ramsey and Gregory T. Falls were identified as suspects in the January 4 incident. Investigators said two victims were sitting in a car on Homecoming Circle outside of Womack Lane Apartments when the two suspects approached them. The two suspects held the victims at gunpoint and ordered them out of the car and onto the ground. The suspects then took personal property from the two victims.
Ramsey and Falls are currently incarcerated at Sumner County Jail on unrelated charges. Once they are finished at Sumner County, they will be transported to Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and booked on the new charges.
