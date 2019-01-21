MACON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - 38 huskies have been rescued from an animal hoarding case in Macon County.
Several organizations and volunteers worked for hours in the rain and dark to save the animals from "deplorable conditions."
In just five hours, all of the dogs were captured, crated, and given food and water. They are now in the care of the Wilson County Disaster Response Team, a volunteer organization.
Gary and Jennifer Leary were arrested during the rescue effort, and both face charges of animal cruelty.
If you want to help them care for the animals, a GoFundMe page has been created. Click here to offer your support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.