NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two men charged with armed robbery of the Rite Aid on West End Avenue in October 2017 now face federal charges.
Carlos Valcarcel Arocho, 22, and Dionte Breedlove, 24, are each charged with robbery affecting commerce. Breedlove is also charged with using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
If convicted, Breedlove faces up to life in federal prison and Arocho faces up to 20 years.
According to the complaint, on Oct. 9, 2017, Breedlove entered the Rite Aid on West End Avenue around 4 a.m. and shot the security guard in the chest at close range.
Breedlove then allegedly went to the office area of the store, pointed a handgun at the two employees and ordered them to place money in a bag.
Breedlove then fled the store with the bag of money.
During the investigation, detectives determined that Arocho, one of the Rite Aid employees, was texting Breedlove on a cell phone just prior to the robbery and were able to establish a relationship between Breedlove and Arocho.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for Arocho’s residence and located evidence from the robbery inside his apartment.
Breedlove and Arocho were arrested by Metro Police in October and charged in state court with aggravated robbery.
