MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -- A kitchen stove fire at the Rivermont Apartments in Murfreesboro quickly spread, and a couple are lucky to have escaped safely.
Murfreesboro Fire responded to the N. Thompson Lane apartments Friday afternoon, and the first fire crew on the scene could see heavy smoke coming from the back of the building.
Crews from five trucks began fighting the flames inside the apartment, and were able to gain control of the fire.
The kitchen and laundry room in that apartment suffered major damage, but thanks to the fast response of the Murfreesboro fire crews, the damage was contained to that one apartment unit.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Captain Mike Adams noted "a small kitchen fire can quickly spread out of control. That's why it's a good idea to have a fire extinguisher nearby. Also make sure you have working smoke alarms."
The eight unit building was evacuated as a precaution while firefighters put out the flames.
The MFRD Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.
