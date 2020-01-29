A suspect crashed a stolen car into an East Nashville business. Police are still searching for the suspect who fled the scene.

A stolen car was used to back into two businesses early this morning on Fatherland street, A flooring store and a boutique.

David Elrod, the owner of Nancy B Goods, got a jolting early morning call, that his business was badly damaged. The robber first backed into the neighboring flooring store, with little to steal there, the robber turned his attention Elrods boutique.

'He smashed the door and frame, he pulled out, walked into the store, came over here we had purses grabbed as many as he can, had rings, didn't touch them," said Elrod

The purses the robber helped himself to, were found nearby, along with the stolen car, he is still on the run. Both businesses  have been boarded up and secured.

With Elrods inventory in full view, he had to sit tight minding the store all day.

'With all that inventory, I don't think I could go anywhere right now,' said Elrod.

 

