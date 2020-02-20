It’s been quite the three months for two of Nashville’s detention centers
First, in December, four juveniles escaped the Juvenile Justice Center, incurring costs of more than $250,000 in overtime for officers to try and catch them.
Then, this week, prosecutors charged Alex Friedmann with felony vandalism, accusing him of dressing like a construction worker to steal keys and infiltrate the construction of the Downtown Detention center to stash loaded weapons to help stage a massive escape.
Sheriff Daron Hall said he would delay the opening of the jail, based on lingering security issues because of Friedmann’s actions.
The cost to replace all the locks and house the inmates in other locations: $2 million so far.
“If it turns out that metro is liable for that two millions,I will be disappointed and surprised,” said metro councilman Freddie O’Connell.
O’Connell, and other councilmen who spoke with News4 Investigates, said they want the city to do exactly what they did when the juveniles escape: hold the contractor responsible.
News4 Investigates reported on how the city is seeking reimbursement for the contractor that runs the Juvenile Justice Center to recoup costs for the escape.
O’Connell said he hopes metro legal to look at a provision in the contract with the construction company that built the jail, Bell and Associates Construction.
That provision states, “contractor is responsible for security at the project site.”
“Clearly there was a lapse in security protocol for this facility,” O’Connell said.
While the sheriff’s office confirms they did not request 24 hour security during the jail’s construction, O’Connell said that doesn’t give the contractor a pass.
“If I’m building a detention facility that has to be secure over its lifetime, yeah, I’d probably think the construction period is a time when it needs to be secure,” O’Connell said.
News4 Investigates reached out to Bell and Associates Construction for comment, but did not receive a response by our deadline.
Bob Cooper, director of metro legal, sent News4 Investigates a statement reading in part, “This is a developing situation. Metro Legal, the Finance Director, and the Mayor’s Office are working with the Sheriff’s Office as its investigation goes forward, and we will explore all possible sources of funding for needed repairs.”
