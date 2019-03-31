MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are looking into an armed robbery of a Dollar General store at 14390 Leb Road in Mt. Juliet that occurred just before 9 p.m. Sunday.
According to Mt. Juliet Police, the suspect is believed to be a short black male, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and dark-colored shoes. The suspect's face was covered with a white bandana. Investigators said they thoroughly searched the area and couldn't find the suspect.
This is the second Dollar General to be target of an armed robbery this weekend. Another store was robbed on Epps Mill Road in Rutherford County on Saturday night. In that robbery, investigators said the robber allegedly robbed and assaulted a clerk before 10 p.m.
The suspect in the Rutherford County robbery is described as a light-skinned black male between 18 and 25 years of age, and is 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall with a slim build. This suspect had prominent freckles and moles across his cheek bones and the bridge of his nose.
It is unclear if either crime is related. If you have any information about either robbery, you're asked to contact police immediately.
