CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A reward is being offered in the investigation of two dogs found dead near Christmas lights in Ashland City.
Cheatham County Animal Control was dispatched to the dogs found on Chapmansboro Road near 464 Marks Creek Hill Road on Monday.
"First thing comes to mind what kind of sick person what do this," Cheatham county animal control director Brooke Hall said.
The officer found the dogs shot, laid back to back. Posts making their rounds on social media claimed that the dogs were wrapped in Christmas lights, and covered with Holly. Cheatham County Sheriff's deputies tell News4 that the Holly branches were from a nearby Holly tree that had been trimmed and that the lights they found were not used to "decorate" the animals, rather they had been there for a while.
"Used as a drag rope...It was tied kind of around their Front quarters there... just to kind of drag them," Lt. Ken Miller, criminal investigations at Cheatham County Sheriff’s office, said.
The two were covered in holly, near a spot that’s often by people to fish and dump trash.
One of the dogs was microchipped. Animal control notified the owner on Tuesday.
“The family is crushed and heartbroken," Hall said.
The current reward is $1,000 for any credible information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person responded for this animal cruelty.
"We will find you and will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," Hall said.
Authorities are searching for answers to whoever did this and turning to social media.
“We are speaking to the people that live near the homeowner, the person that owns the dogs. We’re speaking to the people actually made remarks or posts in Facebook,” Miller said. “There’s some things on there that are kind of hateful, kind of mean. We want to follow up on those.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cheatham County Animal Control at (615)792-3647.
