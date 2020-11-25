CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A reward is being offered in the investigation of two dogs found dead wrapped in Christmas lights in Ashland City.
Cheatham County Animal Control officials tell us they were dispatched to the dogs found on Chapmansboro Road near 464 Marks Creek Hill Road on Monday.
The officer found the dogs shot, laid back to back, wrapped in Christmas lights, and covered with Holly.
One of the dogs was microchipped. Animal control notified the owner on Tuesday.
The current reward is $1,000 for any credible information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person responded for this animal cruelty.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cheatham County Animal Control at (615)792-3647.
