MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Three people are hospitalized after a large house fire in Clarksville on Monday morning.

Clarksville Fire Rescue says around 5:45 a.m., crews responded to a house fire on Singletree Drive.

Officials say three people inside that home suffered burns. Two of them were taken to Tennova Hospital for treatment, while one was lifeflighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Clarksville house fire Monday

Firefighters say two dogs died in the fire.

Clarksville Police has closed off the area of Whitfield Road between 101st and Old Trenton Road as crews work to clear the scene.

Crews are still actively responding to the scene. A cause of the fire has yet to be determined.