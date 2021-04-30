Kayak rescue

Franklin Firefighter Brittany Greenlee helped rescue two dogs and their humans after getting caught up in debris on the Harpeth River. 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Friday evening kayak trip down the Harpeth River in Franklin ended with a rescue from the Franklin Fire Department. 

Officials say they were dispatched for a kayaker in distress after they got tangled up in debris. 

Firefighter Brittany Greenlee was part of the crew that came to the rescue. She and the other first responders helped the pups get to safety with their two humans. 

No injuries were reported.  

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.