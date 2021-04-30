NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Friday evening kayak trip down the Harpeth River in Franklin ended with a rescue from the Franklin Fire Department.
Officials say they were dispatched for a kayaker in distress after they got tangled up in debris.
Firefighter Brittany Greenlee was part of the crew that came to the rescue. She and the other first responders helped the pups get to safety with their two humans.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.