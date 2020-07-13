(WSMV) - Two people are dead and one injured after three different incidents took place on Middle Tennessee waters this weekend.
Officials with TWRA says on Saturday morning they responded to a fisherman who lost his footing in the Duck River and became pinned against a tree underwater before tragically drowning.
A short time later, officers were called to another drowning call on Tims Ford Lake. TWRA tells us 48-year-old Anderson Clark, from Tullahoma, had jumped from the boat and never resurfaced. His body was found on Sunday.
TWRA then responded Saturday night to another boater after he was thrown from a boat on Percy Priest.
The 77-year-old man was taken to Southern Hills Medical Center and was in critical condition at last check, according to officers.
