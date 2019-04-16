Two dead in shooting at Tanger Outlets in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Sevierville Police Department confirms a victim and the shooter are dead after a shooting at the Tanger Five Oaks Outlets.
Details about the investigation are currently unclear. In the last few minutes, Sevierville Police said there is no danger to the public.
Tanger Outlets Sevierville posted on their website that they will close early at 6 p.m.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
