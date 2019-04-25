MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Two people are dead following an early morning crash on Old Clarksville Pike.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the two-vehicle crash is currently under investigation. The crash occurred between Highway 12 and Roseburry Lane.
#HappeningNow Old Clarksville Pk is closed between Highway 12 & Roseburry Ln in Montgomery County while we investigate a fatal crash. Expect delays while we investigate. pic.twitter.com/VBX6Zdt9QL— THPNashville (@THPNashville) April 25, 2019
A wrecking service will be on scene to tow away the cars soon. Investigators expect the scene to clear after 11 a.m.
Our Critical Incident Response Team just arrived on the scene. They are assisting in the investigation.— THPNashville (@THPNashville) April 25, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
