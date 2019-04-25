MONTGOMERY COUNTY MAP

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Two people are dead following an early morning crash on Old Clarksville Pike.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the two-vehicle crash is currently under investigation. The crash occurred between Highway 12 and Roseburry Lane.

A wrecking service will be on scene to tow away the cars soon. Investigators expect the scene to clear after 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.

