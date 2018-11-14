DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WSMV) - Two people are dead and dozens are injured after a tour bus crash south of Memphis in Mississippi.
The bus was heading from Huntsville, Alabama to Tunica, Mississippi when it overturned on an icy highway. 46 people were taken to the hospital.
The Associated Press reports at least three of the passengers are now in critical condition at area hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.