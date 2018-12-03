MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A driver and passenger of a truck are killed after a two-vehicle crash over the weekend near Fortress Blvd.
According to Murfreesboro Police Department, investigators responded to the scene of the accident around 6 p.m. Saturday (December 1). The crash involved a 2005 GMC Sierra pickup truck and a 2018 Nissan Titan pickup truck.
Investigators found that the Sierra was traveling north on Fortress Blvd. when it crossed into oncoming lanes of traffic and hit the Titan. The occupants of the Sierra were ejected from the truck and gravely injured. The occupants of the Titan only had minor injuries.
Investigators said the passenger of the Sierra, a 17-year-old, was transported to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital where he died. The driver, identified as 18-year-old Eric King of Murfreesboro, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
The driver and passenger of the Titan, identified as Williams and Christy Stephens respectively, were transported to Stonecrest Medical Center. William Stephens was treated and released, while Christy Stephens remains hospitalized.
The crash remains under investigation. Investigators said King and his 17-year-old passenger were not wearing seat belts.
