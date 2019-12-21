NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people are dead and another is injured after a fight outside a Midtown restaurant early Saturday morning.
Metro Nashville Police are investigating at the Dogwood restaurant and bar on Division Street.
Police tell News 4 there was an altercation between patrons who left a bar. The call for the stabbing went out to officers just before 3 a.m.
Three individuals were cut or stabbed, according to police; one has minor injuries and two are deceased. The victims are all men in their early 20s.
Midtown Hills Precinct Detectives are working the case and are searching for a possible suspect.
Police say they have some leads, and seeking information from anyone witnessing or having information about the incident
Stay with News 4 for the latest updates.
