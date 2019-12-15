WHITE HOUSE, TN (WSMV) - Two people are dead after a rollover crash in White House.
According to our news partners at Smokey Barn News, the crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on New Hall Road near Highway 31 West. Officials say a pick-up truck with three occupants was involved. Two of the passengers were ejected and died. The third person was transported to Skyline Medical Center in fair condition.
The crash closed New Hall Road for several hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.