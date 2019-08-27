BELLEVUE, TN (WSMV) - Two people are recovering from life-threatening injuries after an overnight crash at the intersection of Highway 70 South and Hicks Road in Bellevue.
According to Metro Police, officers arrived and found a female driver and male passenger both unconscious around 10:46 p.m. Both were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The driver is in critical, but stable condition. The passenger is also in critical condition.
Metro Police did not find drugs or alcohol at the scene that may have contributed to the crash. Details surrounding what led up to the crash have not yet been given. The car has since been towed away.
The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
