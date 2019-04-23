Bobby Wilkins Humphreys County

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A suspect in multiple burglaries and thefts in Hickman and Humphreys Counties has been arrested.

On Tuesday, investigators warned Bobby Wilkins was armed and dangerous and it was reported he was carrying a handgun and likely under the influence of drugs. He was also considered an escape and flight risk.

Investigators said Wilkins burglarized a house off Highway 230 on Monday night, and was the same person that Hickman County was in pursuit of on April 20 for driving a stolen black Ford Escape SUV.

Wilkins also reportedly stole a Honda four-wheeler and was believed to be using it for transportation as well.

