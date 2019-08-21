NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two convicted felons have been arrested on drug and gun charges after selling drugs out of a home in the 300 block of Tampa Drive.
According to police, 41-year-old Rodney Wells Jr was charged with possession of heroin for resale, possession of marijuana for resale, manufacturing marijuan wax and oil and gun possession in the commission of a drug felony. In the past, he also had felony cocaine and marijuana convictions.
Michael Mimms, 35, was charged with two misdemeanor drug counts and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon. He also has aggravated robbery convictions stemming from past crimes.
Police say detectives had been investigating drug sales happening at a home in the 300 block of Tampa Drive.
Detectives found 24 grams of heroin, half a pound of marijuana, a small amount of cocaine, four pistols and $2,255 in cash while executing a search warrant at the Tampa Drive residence.
