NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two convicted felons have been arrested after shots were fired at Cumberland View housing complex on 26th Avenue North and Dowlan Street.
Investigators were working nearby when the shots were fired. As officers moved to where the shots came from, two cars sped away from the area. Investigators got behind one of them and attempted to stop it. The driver of that car refused to pull over and a pursuit was initiated until an MNPD helicopter was able to get overhead and watch the vehicle from the air.
The helicopter followed the car to Edgehill Homes where two men abandoned it on 11th Avenue South and Summit Avenue. Officers on the ground saw the men jump a fence and one of the men dropped a rifle in the process.
After a short foot chase, investigators arrested 25-year-old Kenneth Bradford and 24-year-old Johnny Woodland and charged them with unlawful possession of a gun by convicted felons and felony evading arrest. Bradford was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine. Woodland was also charged with two outstanding probation violation warrants.
Bond was set at $25,000 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.