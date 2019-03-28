Two babies were born this week at the Nashville Zoo.
Niran, the mother clouded leopard, gave birth to two cubs on Sunday.
This is the sixth litter born to the mother and father leopards since 2011.
The zoo said the babies are doing fantastic.
We have furry good news! Niran, one of our clouded leopards, gave birth to two cubs this past Sunday with no complications! 🥰🧡 The cubs are doing fantastic and will be in the veterinary center animal neonatal care room (in the room next to Winsol 😎) within a week or so! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/vm2ebGR01J— Nashville Zoo (@NashvilleZoo) March 28, 2019
