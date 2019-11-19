News4 Fire Generic

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two children were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire overnight at an East Nashville apartment complex.

The fire happened on South 6th Street and Sylvan Street. According to investigators on scene, a family reported their apartment was filled with smoke. Several adults and children were inside.

One infant and one toddler were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, nobody was seriously injured.

Firefighters say the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen, but for some reason there also appeared to be burn marks on the front door.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer who joined WSMV in September 2018.

