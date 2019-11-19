NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two children were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire overnight at an East Nashville apartment complex.
The fire happened on South 6th Street and Sylvan Street. According to investigators on scene, a family reported their apartment was filled with smoke. Several adults and children were inside.
One infant and one toddler were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, nobody was seriously injured.
Firefighters say the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen, but for some reason there also appeared to be burn marks on the front door.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.