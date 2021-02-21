WAYNE COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Two children were rescued from a pond in Wayne County Sunday afternoon after the ice collapsed in Lutts, Tennessee, according to Tennessee River Valley News.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Shane Fisher, two children, ages 7 and 4, were pulled from a pond in the Lutts Community.
The 7-year-old was un-injured while the 4-year-old was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The Cypress Inn Fire Department and Wayne County EMS were able to stabilize the 4-year-old before being taken by helicopter.
This story is developing. Stay with News4 as we work to gather further information on the incident and current conditions of each child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.