OVERTON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Two people have been charged in relation to a storage unit business that went up into flames on August 29.
Eric Allen Cantrell, 28, and Keelie Alina Mack, 29, were each charged after setting a fire in the 3500 block of Cookeville Highway that destroyed the entire building, multiple RVs, boats and campers being stored there.
Each are charged with one count of Arson, one count of Burglary, and one count of Aggravated Criminal Trespass.
They have both been arrested and booked into the Overton County Jail with a bond of $160,000 each.
