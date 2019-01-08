NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two people have been charged with accessory after the fact by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Stewart County Sheriff's Office related to the disappearance and manhunt of Kirby Wallace through Montgomery and Stewart Counties last year.
On September 23, TBI agents and deputies began investigating a homicide that had occurred that day on Rorie Hollow Road in Indian Mound. During the course of the investigation, agents uncovered information that stolen property from that homicide was located at the Woodlawn residence of Derek Summers and Mindy Harris.
The investigation further revealed that Kirby Wallace, the subject of a manhunt in that homicide, had been at the couple’s residence sometime after the homicide had occurred.
On Monday, the Stewart County Grand Jury returned indictments charging 40-year-old Summers and 32-year-old Harris each with one count of Accessory after the Fact.
Summers, who is currently being held in the Cheatham County Jail on an unrelated charge, was served with the capias Tuesday. Harris was arrested and booked at the Stewart County Jail.
They are each being held on a $20,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.