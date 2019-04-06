ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Two Ashland City teens have been arrested for an alleged kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl from Coopertown last month.
According to investigators, 19-year-old Robert Alan Nutter was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery, especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Another teen, 18-year-old Robert Deshawn Trice, is believed to be Nutter's accomplice and is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The girl's mother told police that she saw her daughter get into a vehicle. She called police who tried finding the car. The girl was found later by police, and both Nutter and Trice were found a few days later.
According to our news partners at Smokey Barn News, Trice was released on $1,500 bond. Nutter is currently housed in Robertson County Jail on $112,500 bond.
