NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested two men accused in an armed robbery of the Throntons on the 4000 block of Lebanon Pike on Monday morning.
According to Metro Police, 21-year-old Sergio Ortega and 15-year-old Cameron Carver are both charged with aggravated burglary.
An employee at the convenience store was in the parking lot at 2 a.m. when Carver and Ortega, both wearing masks and one armed with a knife entered the store. The employee immediately called police.
Once inside, they pulled out the knife and what appeared to be a handgun and demanded cash. The employees in the store complied with the demand, and the suspects fled on foot.
They were apprehended a short time later, along with the cash, the knife, and an unidentified object that Carver admitted to holding making it appear as if it were a gun. Ortega admitted to police his involvement in the robbery, and both were positively identified.
Ortega is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond. Carver is being charged in juvenile court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.