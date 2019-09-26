LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested and charged two people for trying to smuggle drugs into the Lawrence County Courthouse.
According to Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, Lesa Jo Nix reportedly transported the suspected narcotics into the courthouse in an attempt to pass them to inmate Roy Glenn Belew Jr.
A corrections officer found the drugs and notified deputies of the discovery. Nix was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession for delivery, and introduction into a penal facility. Belew was charged with criminal conspiracy.
Nix and Belew are being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.