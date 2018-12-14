NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two people were arrested and charged after multiple complaints of a methamphetamine lab at a home on the 5400 block of Illinois Avenue.
Convicted felons 41-year-old Monica Adkins and 39-year-old William Tabor are charged with felony possession of a handgun, gun possession during the commission of a crime, and for possession and manufacture of methamphetamines.
According to Metro Police, investigators with a search warrant uncovered components of a meth lab, .2 grams of cocaine, 3.5 grams of methamphetamine, a pistol, and $2,712 in cash.
Adkins was previously convicted in 2016 for manufacturing meth and received a probated sentence. Tabor has previous convictions of aggravated assault and felony marijuana possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.