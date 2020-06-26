CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Clarksville are asking for the public's help in identifying two burglars who stole from a business in the 3400 block of Cainlo Drive.
According to police, the burglars smashed the front door of the business to get inside at around 2 a.m. Tuesday and took several items.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Howard at 931-648-0656 ext. 6662, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
