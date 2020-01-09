NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Two people have been booked into Nashville Metro Jail on charges for the death of Hendersonville Police Officer Spencer Bristol.
According to Metro Police, 19-year-olds Kevin Jordan and Emani Martin were booked into the jail Thursday on reckless homicide charges. The Tennessee Highway Patrol carried out the investigation, which led to two warrants issued Thursday.
BREAKING: Kevin Jordan & Emani Martin, both 19, were just booked into the Metro Jail on reckless homicide charges for the death of Hendersonville Officer Spencer Bristol. THP investigation led to the warrants today. The 2 were transferred by MNPD from Sumner to Davidson County. pic.twitter.com/y5Rdgp8dM0— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 9, 2020
Metro Police transferred both Jordan and Martin to Davidson County from Sumner County.
