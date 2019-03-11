MUGS - Sanders & Merriweather - 3/11/19

Renika Sanders and Delene Merriweather have been charged with abuse or neglect of an adult by the Robertson County Sheriff's Office. (Photos: Robertson County Sheriff's Office)

SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - Two staff members at an Adams assisted living facility have been arrested on abuse charges after an 85-year-old woman was assault, according to law enforcement.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office said Renika Sanders, 35, of Clarksville, and Delene Merriweather, 60, of Guthrie, KY, were both charged with abuse or neglect of an adult on Friday.

Authorities said they received information about a possible abuse of an elderly individual at White Haven Assisted Living in Adams. The investigation determined the victim had been assaulted by Sanders and Merriweather. Authorities said the investigation revealed the victim and the two staff members have been involved in repeated arguments over politics and other matters.

Sanders and Merriweather have been released after posting $10,000 bonds.

Operators of White Haven Assisted Living had no comment on the incident.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Reporter

A graduate of the University of Florida, Cameron joined News4 in December 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.