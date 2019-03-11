SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - Two staff members at an Adams assisted living facility have been arrested on abuse charges after an 85-year-old woman was assault, according to law enforcement.
The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office said Renika Sanders, 35, of Clarksville, and Delene Merriweather, 60, of Guthrie, KY, were both charged with abuse or neglect of an adult on Friday.
Authorities said they received information about a possible abuse of an elderly individual at White Haven Assisted Living in Adams. The investigation determined the victim had been assaulted by Sanders and Merriweather. Authorities said the investigation revealed the victim and the two staff members have been involved in repeated arguments over politics and other matters.
Sanders and Merriweather have been released after posting $10,000 bonds.
Operators of White Haven Assisted Living had no comment on the incident.
