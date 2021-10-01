CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Clarksville police have arrested and charged two 16-year-old males in connection with the August 20 homicide of Emmanuel Tyson.
At approximately 11pm, August 20, the CPD responded to a shooting in progress call near 9th and Shearor Street. Two male victims , one being Tyson, were found shot and transported to Tennova Hospital, where Tyson was later pronounced deceased. Tyson was 32 years old.
The Special Operations Unit of the CPD made the arrests. The CPD is not authorized to release the names of the two juveniles charged with the crime.
