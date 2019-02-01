MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Two men are in custody after a police pursuit of a stolen car ends on Interstate 40 near mile marker 234.
According to Mt. Juliet Police, the two suspects from Nashville are accused in an armed carjacking from January 19 in La Vergne. Inside the car, investigators found a stolen handgun. The suspects were also in possession of cocaine and marijuana.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.