NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two people are behind bars after an investigation uncovered 75 pounds of marijuana, five pounds of hallucinogenic mushrooms, one 9mm handgun, and just over $9,300 in cash.
The discovery occurred after investigators were issued a search warrant of a home at 848 Oakwood Terrace Drive and a rented storage unit. Investigators also reportedly seized 30 grams of cocaine, 101 LSD tabs, 77 MDNA pills, 406 vials of THC oil, 153 marijuana gummies, and other drug paraphernalia used to package and sell narcotics.
Gwendolyn Baker, 31, and Michael Henderson, 37 were both charged with drug possession with intent to sell and handgun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony.
Baker is being held in lieu of $101,500 bond. Henderson rented the storage unit where 46 of the 75 pounds of marijuana were found. He is being held on $111,500 bond.
