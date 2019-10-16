HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police have arrested two people on multiple charges after they reportedly broke into cars in the parking lot of a YMCA and subsequently used a victim's credit cards.
According to investigators, 27-year-old Gerald Pendergrass and 37-year-old Latonye Hunter from Ft. Lauderdale, FL were charged with burglary, attempted burglary, theft, and multiple vandalism and credit card fraud charges.
Around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers went to the Sumner County YMCA on a report of car break-ins. Shortly after, multiple credit cards belonging to a victim were used at a Hendersonville business by one of the suspects. An officer setup patrol in the area they were likely to travel through, found a vehicle of interest, and followed the vehicle until it stopped. The officer saw one of the people in the vehicle looked like the person who used the victim's credit cards after they were stolen.
Both Pendergrass and Hunter are scheduled to appear in court in November and have active warants in other states. Pendergrass has warrants out of Florida and will be held for extradition to Florida on his charges there.
If you have any information on this case or related cases, call Hendersonville Police Department at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips may also be submitted using the P3Tips Mobile App.
