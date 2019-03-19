GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested two people in the death of a man that occurred in May 2018 on the 700 block of North Water Avenue in Gallatin.
Brandon Flatford was arrested on second degree murder charges in Philip Dobbler's death. Flatford is believed to have sold Dobbler Fentanyl-laced heroin which contributed to his death.
Brandon Flatford’s sister in law, Melissa Patterson was also arrested and charged with one count of sale of a schedule 1 substance.
Flatford and Patterson were both booked into Sumner County Jail pending an appearance in Sumner County Criminal Court.
