Two men are in jail accused of plotting to murder a Murfreesboro man.
Police said the plot stretched from Humboldt to Murfreesboro and was foiled just three hours before the planned murder was to happen.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation accused Stephen Taylor, 43, of hiring Gregory Barnes, 22, to allegedly kill a man who was a potential witness against Taylor in a different case.
Police believe the two hatched the plan while they were both in the Gibson County Jail in Trenton, TN.
Taylor and Barnes are both charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
Taylor is being held at the Gibson County Jail while Barnes at the Crockett County Jail.
