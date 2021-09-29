SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Two people are in jail after shots were fired in the parking lot of Stewarts Creek High School during a football game last Friday. Police believe the shots were the result of a fight in the parking lot.
Police have charged Malik Gilmore as the one responsible for firing the shots. He faces reckless endangerment and possession of a weapon on school grounds charges. Police also charged Santez Beddingfield with theft of property after he was seen running away from the scene with a weapon.
“It is unfortunate that some of our youth resort to violence to resolve conflicts,” Spurlock said. “As a school district, we will continue to actively remove students who engage in this type of behavior to preserve safe learning environments for our students,” Director of Schools Bill Spurlock said.
No one was injured in the incident.
