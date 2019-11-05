NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police and Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested two people overnight after a chase that started in Hendersonville and ended on I-24 near Old Hickory Blvd.
Metro Police did not assist in the pursuit, but tells News4 that Hendersonville Police chased someone for fleeing a traffic stop. Investigators ended up spiking the car, which ended up crashing on I-24 Eastbound.
The investigation began around 11 p.m. No other details about the chase have been provided so far.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
